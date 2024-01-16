Investment Partners LTD. Has $3.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,964 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.