Investment Partners LTD. Has $350,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,435 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

