Investment Partners LTD. Has $623,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.48. 1,868,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,506. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

