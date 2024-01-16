Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.41. 273,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,993. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

