Investment Partners LTD. Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.03. 355,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.38. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $314.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

