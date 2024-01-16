Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 773,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,445. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

