Investment Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 57,541 SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SIFCO Industries in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

About SIFCO Industries

NYSE:SIF remained flat at $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,966. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

