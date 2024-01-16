Investment Partners LTD. Sells 2,642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,120,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,268. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.