Investment Partners LTD. Sells 508 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 81,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.4% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. 1,926,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

