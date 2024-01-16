Investment Partners LTD. Takes Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 182,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.