Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 111% compared to the typical volume of 2,773 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $10.40 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOR traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. MorphoSys has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

