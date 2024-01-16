ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ioneer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. ioneer has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Institutional Trading of ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

