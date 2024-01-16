Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 7.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.35. 3,827,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,037,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

