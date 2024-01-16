Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 740,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. 112,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

