iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Increased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,801,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 60,047,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,420,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

