iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

