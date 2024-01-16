iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.76

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.76 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 222529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

