iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

