iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Lessened by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $34,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after buying an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 1,537,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,480. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

