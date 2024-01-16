iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.51

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 292298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $125,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.