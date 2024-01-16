iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.7% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.47 and its 200 day moving average is $449.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.