iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $476.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.