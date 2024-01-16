iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.47 and its 200 day moving average is $449.91.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

