iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30,866.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.91. The company has a market capitalization of $369.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

