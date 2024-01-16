iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.91. The stock has a market cap of $368.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.