iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.86. The stock had a trading volume of 991,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,441. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

