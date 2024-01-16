iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSL remained flat at $84.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $85.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

