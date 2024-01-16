iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $410.59

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $410.59 and last traded at $408.54, with a volume of 362297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.68.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.56.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.