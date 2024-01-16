iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $410.59

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $410.59 and last traded at $408.54, with a volume of 362297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.68.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.56.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

