iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 815,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 235,893 shares.The stock last traded at $67.50 and had previously closed at $67.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

