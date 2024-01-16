iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.87% of iShares MBS ETF worth $233,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 757,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

