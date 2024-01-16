iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.91

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 727327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.
iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.
iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.