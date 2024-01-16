iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.91

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 727327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI China ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 933,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,706 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,509 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,110,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

