iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 1,403,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

