iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,201,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625,911. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

