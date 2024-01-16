iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. 1,885,404 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

