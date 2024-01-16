iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 625,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 462,989 shares.The stock last traded at $37.78 and had previously closed at $38.40.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $964.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

