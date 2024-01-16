iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. 132,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,730. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $91.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

