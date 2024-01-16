iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,964 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.