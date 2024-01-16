iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.73

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.73 and last traded at $159.97, with a volume of 296101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

