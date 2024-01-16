iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.41

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.41 and last traded at $147.74, with a volume of 1310798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.38.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

