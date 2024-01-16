iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.51

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 64940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

