iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.32

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $99.03, with a volume of 348977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

