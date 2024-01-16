iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,212,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after buying an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after acquiring an additional 494,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.37. 45,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,856. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

