iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

IWO traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.34. 300,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,419. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average of $233.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

