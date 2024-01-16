iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Decreased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.72. 142,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $177.92.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

