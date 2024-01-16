iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 718,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 232,625 shares.The stock last traded at $69.54 and had previously closed at $70.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,005,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

