iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 909,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

