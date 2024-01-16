iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $118.88

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.88 and last traded at $119.29, with a volume of 978667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $22,912,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $18,870,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

