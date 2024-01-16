iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.80

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.80 and last traded at $100.59, with a volume of 2142302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

