iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $111.47

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.47 and last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 37192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.76.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

