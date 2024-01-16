iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.30

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.30 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 109103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading

